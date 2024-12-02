Phos integrates QR digital wallets to its Tap-to-Phone solution

This integration will include popular QR digital wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp, helping merchants increase sales by offering customers more ways to pay.











More ways of accepting payments

This offering along with Phos’ SoftPoS solution enables businesses to accept card payments directly on any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet, in-store, or on the go. Thus, they can expand their number of payment acceptance points, without the need to invest in costly additional hardware.

QR payments offer a convenient way for customers to pay, allowing them to simply scan a QR code and approve the payment within their mobile wallet. With digital wallets becoming increasingly popular, many consumers are installing QR code wallet applications on their mobile devices.

Officials from Phos said they recognise that customers and businesses alike prefer hands-free methods of payment, and they are excited to see how this new QR offering makes the contactless payment process effortless and seamless over time.





Equipping merchants with the payment solutions they nedd

Phos has established itself as a player in the payments orchestration industry with its innovative Tap-to-Phone solution. This product offering is a step forward in the company’s mission to bring secure and efficient payments to customers and partners in new, coherent ways.

Phos currently has 19 certified acquirer connections, as the fintech continues to expand globally. It plans to increase this number exponentially to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers across international markets. This initial delivery will allow Phos to expand its reach in the US market and bring its Tap-to-Phone solution to a wider audience.