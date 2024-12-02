Phos’ ‘Tap-to-Phone’ solution uses state-of-the-art technology for secure transactions through a mobile device. The user-friendly design allows for the quick, easy and contactless processing of payments, bringing added convenience to businesses and consumers alike.

Because of the increase in popularity of contactless payment among consumers, US merchants have been looking to review their payment processing capabilities. Bringing a Tap-to-Phone solution to market, Thrive Payments becomes one of the adopters of the technology in the US. The merchant services provider is committed to providing its business customers with solutions that expand their payment acceptance offerings and aid in maximising their success.





Deploying Tap-to-Phone to US merchants

Now that the partnership is in place, Thrive Payments and Phos start deploying the Tap-to-Phone solution and making it available to the former’s merchant customers across the US.

Commenting on this development, officials from Phos said that Thrive Payments harnesses innovative hardware and software solutions to deliver an augmented payment experience for customers. Their partnership is a step forward in their shared mission to bring secure, contactless payments on mobile to businesses across North America and Latin America. It will allow them to reach more US merchants and collectively drive the adoption of Tap-to-Phone technology on a large scale.

Thrive Payments representatives stated that they have seen the demand for Tap-to-Pay solutions grow in recent years and Phos is an established player in this space. With contactless card payments becoming more common in the US, they’re excited to see this timely partnership come to fruition, as they bring a robust and secure mobile card acceptance solution to merchants.





The market strategy of Phos

Phos has 19 certified acquirer connections, and it continues to expand. It plans to increase this number exponentially to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers and requirements across international markets. Additional acquiring certifications are currently in progress and will be announced in the future.

This partnership with Thrive Payments comes amid growing market interest in SoftPoS and Tap-to-Pay technology, with consumer tech giant Apple now in the process of enabling third-party SoftPoS providers to deploy their technology on iPhone devices, according to the press release.