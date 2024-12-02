Phore Blockchain to list PHR on Ternion Exchange

The PHR listing will go live on the exchange with a PHR/Bitcoin pairing followed by a PHR/USD fiat pairing in January 2019.

Ternion is licensed by the European-based Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and together with Phore, aims to provide unprecedented security to its users. As blockchain markets move into a more regulated global environment, both licensing and security are important building blocks for growth. Thus, Phore Blockchain is seeking to make an impact on the market by fostering accessible pathways towards cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption.

Moreover, Phores listing on Ternion will be accompanied by a marketing campaign that will include two promotional PHR Airdrops on the exchange between November 2018 and January 2019. An Ask Me Anything (AMA) session will be hosted by Phore on its Discord social media channel in December 2018. The AMA will answer questions from the community, cover why the Ternion Exchange is different and outline the benefits for both traders and investors.