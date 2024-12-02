PhonePe, PayU partner to expand online merchant coverage

As part of the partnership, PhonePe has become the first payments container to go live on the PayU platform. The alliance will further help PhonePe grow their online merchant base and upgrade digital payments in India, according to the digital payments company.

PhonePe is currently live at over 100 top online merchants in India and it is still expanding. Besides the Flipkart group companies, PhonePe is now live on Swiggy, Foodpanda, Faasos, Freshmenu, Box8, MakeMyTrip, Railyatri, Just Ticket, 1MG, Netmeds, Pharmeasy, and more.

PhonePe recently went live with the Ola, Redbus, Mumbai Metro, and Goibibo micro-applications on their platform, allowing other businesses and companies to build their own exclusive stores on the PhonePe application.