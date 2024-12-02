Phoenix Distribution selects Avangate for ecommerce solution

Avangate powers the commerce engine for Phoenix’ white label stores as well as the distributor’s own portals across Africa and the UK, covering localized payments in multiple countries, product fulfilment and delivery, license and subscription management as well as marketing and promotional functionalities.

Phoenix Distribution is a distributor of software, accessories and peripherals across the African continent, covering software publishing, localisation and product distribution across multiple territories in multiple languages.

Avangate a digital commerce provider that enables the New Services Economy, helping software, SaaS and online services companies sell their products and services, acquire customers across touchpoints, increase retention, leverage smarter payments, experiment on the fly and optimize their business in order to increase overall revenue.