Phillips Consulting launches intellect digital solution for Nigerian banking

Phillips Consulting, a business and management consulting company, has collaborated with Intellect Design Arena, a global company that provides services in financial technology, to transform the financial technology sector and the Nigerian banking industry by introducing a new viable technology.

Intellect Digital Core is designed to help banks hasten their digital banking and channel transformation journey and it comes with a Digital 360 proposition. It has an inbuilt design for both Digital Outside, which ensures true omnichannel and consistency of customer experience at all touch points, and Digital Inside, which drives operational excellence.

In addition, Intellect Digital Core Banking Solution provides all the building blocks of business functionality, enabling users to configure products and processes in order to adapt to a dynamic environment.