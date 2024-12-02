Phillips 66, Honda Developer Studio team up for in-vehicle fuel payment

This will allow Honda vehicle owners to reserve a pump and pay for fuel at Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco branded locations through their in-dash infotainment system.

Phillips 66 launched the mobile payment option in early 2018 and it is rolling it out at all branded stations into 2019. This new in-vehicle feature will allow drivers to find the nearest Phillips 66, 76 or Conoco station and pay at the pump from their driver seat.

The mobile app My Phillips 66 for mobile payments can be downloaded for both iOS and Android devices.