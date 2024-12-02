Phillipines: AsiaPay launches PesoPay PayCash solution

The solution is aimed for merchants who sell online and accept cash payments from their customers at more than 5,000 payment centers located throughout the country. With PayCash, both unbanked and cash-based consumers can now make online purchases and pay in cash via payment centers such as BDO, RCBC, Bayad Center, and ECPay payment partners.

One of the features of PayCash is the Payment Tracker which allows customers to check the status of their cash payments by entering their payment reference number through either a widget on the merchant website or a tracker link sent via email. PayCash also has an Automated Validation feature that removes manual verification procedure and reconciling over-the-counter payments.

After selecting which products to buy, customers need to proceed to checkout on the merchant website and select PayCash as the payment method. The PesoPay system then generates a unique payment reference number which the buyer can take to any payment center to complete the transaction.