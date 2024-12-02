Philippines to register biometric enrollment of 105 mln people

The new Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is meant to include all citizens of the country, as well as expatriates in the Philippines. The solution will comprise thumbprint, iris, and facial biometric data, and the country’s central bank will produce its biometric ID cards.

Also, final tests will be conducted between September and December, in preparation for mass enrollment starting in 2020. The project is expected to reach 105 million people registered by mid-2022, with roughly 6 million Filipinos to be registered during the pilot phase by September 2019. Priority will be given to the homeless, people with disabilities, and government workers.