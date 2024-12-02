Philippines: Smart, Citi, Visa to launch C2P contactless payment solution

C2P is a sticker-based contactless payment product for face-to-face and online purchases and, following the attachment onto the back of any mobile phone device, C2P transforms the mobile phone into a credit card or wallet.

This payments solution can be availed of by Smart and Sun Cellular post-paid subscribers via a separate credit card line provided by Citi Philippines and allows buying digital or physical goods and services. Citi Philippines will issue a separate credit card statement containing all C2P purchases. The technology is exclusively available with Visa payWave.

C2P also uses the customer’s mobile number for online transactions instead of a 16-digit credit card number, making the Internet purchase experience more convenient. Additionally, C2P uses security tokens and two-factor authentication features ensuring layers of transaction security with the use of the mobile number instead of just the credit card number. It also uses the mobile personal identification number (mPIN) and the one-time PIN (OTP) when transacting online.

In the physical world, the C2P payment sticker may be used to make contactless payments where Visa payWave is accepted around the world.

The list of merchants joining Citi, Smart and Visa in promoting use of C2P include Mercury Drug, McDonalds, Marketplace by Rustan’s, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Eastwood Cinemas and Shell Select, among others.