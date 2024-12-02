Philippines: iSend to provide mobile top-ups to Smart, Sun subscribers

Smart and Digitel are part of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), a telecommunications company in the Philippines and the arrangement enables iSend customers worldwide to provide mobile top-ups to Smart and Sun subscribers, which combined total approximately 73 million.

iSends mobile top-ups are currently available for purchase at around 150,000 retail locations in the Western Hemisphere and online on the Aryty website.

iSend enables consumers to directly pay bills, recharge mobile phones and purchase gift cards for family members in their home countries.

In September 2013, iSend has unveiled a new website for its Aryty mobile phone top-up portal.