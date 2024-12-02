Philippine: TSYS enters alliance with Metrobank Card Corporation

MCC will license PRIME 4, the latest version of the payment processing platform, to manage its multi-payment card issuing and merchant acquiring together with online authorization and switching on a single platform. Value-added services for installments, credit, loyalty, collections, dispute and chargeback management and acquirer fraud monitoring will also be offered as part of PRIME 4’s integrated payment solution.

MCC will deploy PRIME 4 to manage its growing credit and commercial card portfolios.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

MCC is a strategic joint venture between Metrobank and Australia New Zealand Bank and is an issuer and acquirer of the Philippine market.