Philippine Airlines taps Smart for mobile payment app

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Smart Communications are jointly developing an app to access the airlines online booking system and integrate MePay as its core payment gateway, enabling 70 million subscribers to pay for their tickets, track their flight status and check-in online.

MePay is the payment gateway developed by Smart e-Money (SMI), a subsidiary of Smart.

This partnership is set to enable the 70 million Smart, Talk ‘N Text and Sun Cellular subscribers to access the upcoming PAL mobile app and mobile website without any data charges.

The new payment functionality expands the menu of ticket payment options for PAL passengers, allowing them to pay via credit card, debit card, Smart Money, ATM and offline payments, among others.

MePay also leverages on SMI’s network of approximately 10,000 Smart Padala centers nationwide, enabling customers to pay through sari-sari stores, convenience stores and outlets that are part of the Smart Padala network.

The PAL web app is set to be unveiled in the coming months, while the mobile app for both iOS and Android phones are set to be released early in 2015.