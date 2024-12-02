PFSweb acquires MODA ecommerce system integrator

In conjunction with the transaction, MODA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of PFSweb, and will initially operate under the name MODA, a PFSweb Company.

PFSweb expects the transaction to be moderately accretive to its 2015 adjusted EBITDA. The company reiterates its 2015 service fee equivalent revenue guidance of USD 160 million to USD 170 million, as well as its 2015 adjusted EBITDA guidance of USD 16 million to USD 18 million.

PFSweb is a global provider of end-to-end ecommerce solutions including digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem.