PFS secures e-money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland

PFS’s solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. The company is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. With programmes active in 25 countries, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS’ products and technology platforms are used by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.