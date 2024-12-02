PFS rolls out Fitbit Pay in the UK

Customers of PFS in the UK can add their Mastercard prepaid card to their device, enabling them to make payments directly from their wrist.

Fitbit Pay transactions use an industry standard tokenization platform, ensuring user card information is never revealed or shared with merchants or Fitbit. In addition, a protected PIN is chosen by the user during device set-up for an added layer of protection.

Earlier in April 2019, Fitbit and KBC have launched Fitbit Pay in Belgium, allowing Brussels customers who have a Fitbit smartwatch to use it to pay in shops that accept Maestro.