PFS, Moneymailme to provide prepaid cards

The new service was announced at Money 20/20 Europe, and will provide users the option of using prepaid cards to make purchases with the funds in their e-wallet. The prepaid cards will have several currency e-wallets linked to them so that when making a transaction, the money will be debited from the matching currency wallet instead of a typical base currency card.

The cards will be available starting from August 2017, users being able to order them from the Moneymailme’s website.