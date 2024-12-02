PFM app PIum launches new feature `Naughty Rule`

Following this announcement, PIum clients can set up and use the `Naughty Rule`. This will put aside money every time the user will buy something from a retailer or merchant that is considered to be a `guilty pleasure` by the statistics of the application. This will allow the shopper to save some money in the PIum app, as the transaction is registered with their linked card.

The feature will be available to the UK clients, firstly for the PIum Premium customers and on the Plum Ultra subscription plan that costs GBP 4,99 per month, as it is a part of Ultra’s suite of smart saving tools.

The new feature incorporates a selection of 50 retailers from which the clients have the possibility to choose. The range of merchants consists of fast food, restaurant, clothing, and makeup stores, and the customers have the ability to choose the amount of money that the application will save with each purchase. This range is from GBP 1 (a category that is called `Mildly Mischievous`) to GBP 10 (a category that is called `Very Villainous`).

Once the feature is embedded fully, PIum will make an extra saving per day, when the clients spend at the retailer, either online or in the physical store.















PIum’s services and strategy

PIum offers a range of different products to its customers, including cards or active budgeting services.

Regarding its card services, PIum enables clients to spend and manage their money safer and faster, in one place. The customer can order their card using the application. Once it arrives at the preferred location, they have to follow the steps provided in the app to activate the card. The money can be transferred from their personal ‘primary pocket’ or personal linked bank account, and the user can spend it while benefiting from the budging features and spending summaries provided by PIum.

Together with the `Naughty Rule`, the PIum clients can save money automatically with an Easy Access Interest Pocket. This feature will allow them to save small, affordable amounts of money over a longer period, after setting up rules that fit each client’s standards and preferences.

The user can create a customisable Interest Pocket for the saving targets that they have, such as a house, a car, or a holiday. The feature allows them to withdraw any amount of money at any moment, whether the savings goals was reached or not. The withdrawal is complete free, and it will be done within the same working day, up to 3PM.