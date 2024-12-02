Peruvian exporters to sell merchandise on Tmall from 2017

This initiative seeks to promote and implement the sale of a range of Peruvian products in the Chinese market on the main virtual platforms selling directly to customers. This will be done through Tmall, the online store belonging to the Alibaba Group, and other online platforms that will display and offer Peruvian goods.

This marks the start of a new trade era between both countries. It will benefit Peruvian exporters due to the higher margins they can make from sales of their products, as they will operate under their own brand, selling directly to the end consumer. Adex will play the role of promoter and coordinator to aid the consolidation of this international sales channel. The Peruvian companies that choose to sell their products on the Chinese market will be derived to ECOLSSA (E-Commerce Logistic Service Ltd), which will provide all the guidelines and consolidate the products so they can be sent to China.

Online sales are in China have increased considerably in recent years, particularly due to fact that Chinese consumers now have the chance to see, purchase and pay –from anywhere and at any time– for a wide variety of products both from China itself and a total of 25 countries, now including the Peruvian offer. The Chinese population who already shop via the internet is estimated to be 650 million, emarketservices.com reports.