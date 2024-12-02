Personalisation still a headache for marketers

Sitecore, in their global study, finds that while 79% marketers believe personalization is a priority, they continue to struggle in analyzing data and putting it to use.

Consumers already believe brands are using out-dated information (59%) or that brands make assumptions about what customers really want (54%).

The level of expectation that todays consumer has, together with the level of dissatisfaction brand marketers have with the available tools, suggests brands must take urgent action to improve their ability to collect, connect, analyze, and act on customer data.

According to the survey, marketers are collecting at least 8 different types of data, from transactional to search data, but, apparently, they dont have the skills to properly measure the data at hand. In addition to trouble analyzing data, about 42% say they dont have the ability to integrate the data theyve analyzed.