Personal financial platform Even secures USD 40 mln

The funding round was led by Keith Rabois of Khosla Ventures, with participation from Valar Ventures, Allen & Company, Harrison Metal, Ron Conway, Silicon Valley Bank, and BCVP.

Founded in 2014, Even describes itself as a technology company that is building a new type of financial institution that will automatically manage money for users. The platform provides a subscription-based monthly membership service, ensuring that Even members are never charged interest, never pay hidden fees or transaction costs, and are never shown promotional credit cards or other products that entice them to take on debt.

Funds from the investment round will be used to continue development of Even’s financial tools.