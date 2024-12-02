Personal finance app WLTH launches in Australia

A user can log in to the app to get a complete image of their financial position including their bank balance and transaction history, their share holdings, their superannuation, as well as the valuations of any assets they might own including property or even their car. To do this, the app securely connects live data feeds with major financial institutions including more than 100 banks, Core Logic RP Data, the ASX, Redbook, and accounting platform Xero. Xero itself launched its new open banking API last week, enabling small businesses to facilitate a seamless flow of data between their bank or financial institution to their Xero platform.

WLTH is a read-only platform, meaning users can view all their financial data using the platform but arent able to facilitate any financial transactions, such as paying bills or transferring money. WLTH is free to download for iPhone, Android, tablet and desktop. The free version of the app offers home and car valuations, ASX share feeds and customised WLTH reporting.