Persona, FintruX to streamline the onboarding process with blockchain

Persona is an identity management solution that develops its own blockchain, as opposed to other projects being developed as ERC20 tokens over Ethereum. FintruX, once enrolled in Persona blockchain, will be able to update or verify the borrowers individual’s identity with 2x the level of authentication, bringing their verification level to 100%.

Persona won’t have access at any given moment to individuals private details. Persona will empower FintruX customers by giving them control over their personal data as well as the means to secure access to their private details.

Persona is composed of three segments:

the blockchain which holds the transaction data and IPFS for storage

a web app and dashboard for the individual to use

a mobile app which helps data management

Once the user creates his identity, the data stored is secured by the cryptographic algorithms of the blockchain. By saving the user data on the blockchain and not in a centralized application or server, Persona offers the a CaaS (Customer-as-a-Service) solutio. By moving the ownership of the data to the customer, away from the company, corporations can secure themselves from extortions and thefts.