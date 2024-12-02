Perseuss study reveals diversity in fraud issues and prevention among experts

The Perseuss Fraud Report 2019 was designed by Perseuss and fueled by fraud experts from all over the world. They were asked for their opinion on relevant and current topics they deal with in their everyday work life.

GDPR, SCA and friendly fraud are mentioned as factors that further complicate a fraud specialists job. The basics stay the same, but the environment of fraud prevention is ever changing. That means fraud analysts need to be agile, creative and adaptive just like the fraudsters are.

Other highlights: