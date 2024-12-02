Perseuss releases ARC Risk Check to help travel agencies validate customers

Powered by Perseuss, a fraud intelligence sharing platform, ARC Risk Check leverages advanced AI to search more than 3.2 billion data elements for fraudulent activity. This intelligence is sourced through a community of merchants and partners from around the world including ARC, financial institutions, other travel agencies and airlines.

With ARC Risk Check, travel agents can initiate a search of the collective intelligence of Perseuss’ database by entering a customer name, phone number, email address or physical address. In return, the agent will receive a Risk Score to help make a data-driven decision to either accept or reject a potential customer.

ARC Risk Check provides small and midsize travel agencies with the same functionalities afforded by larger enterprises to mitigate the negative impacts of fraud.