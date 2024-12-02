Performance Motors launches Wirecard mPOS payment system

The new mobile POS system is fully certified by Visa and Mastercard. PML customers who visit the BMW Service Center will be able to pay for services directly with the Customer Service Advisor (CSA) using the mPOS device. After the transaction is completed, an online receipt will be sent to the customer via email.

Wirecard mPOS offers contactless payments through a portal capable of capturing an electronic signature. This is in accordance with Visa’s and Mastercard’s contactless mandate in Singapore, which states that merchants accepting payments from these networks must establish contactless payments as standard by the end of 2019.

