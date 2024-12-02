Perfecto previews hybrid cloud testing lab support for location-based apps, IoT

Perfecto Mobiles LocalLink connects devices in-hand, to the cloud-based Continuous Quality Lab, allowing organizations to test their apps anywhere they choose while centrally managing all devices, hosted and local, in one integrated environment. In addition, LocalLink allows for testing IoT, which often requires proximity to the device during operation (due to connecting via Bluetooth or WiFi).

Perfecto Mobile provides a hybrid cloud-based Continuous Quality Lab that enables mobile app development. Users can access a selection of mobile devices connected to live networks around the world and leverage them for testing and monitoring throughout the mobile application development lifecycle – from development, functional and performance testing to monitoring and support.