PerfectCard joins Banking Circle for payment reconciliation

PerfectCard, a Mastercard scheme member and Ireland’s first authorised eMoney institution, provides the business sector with two new products: Perx Reward, an employee reward platform, and Pecan Expense, a business expense tool. Both products come with prepaid debit cards as part of their offering.

By joining Banking Circle, PerfectCard is capitalising on Banking Circle’s Virtual IBAN to help its Perx and Pecan customers send and receive payments anywhere in the world, in real-time.

Banking Circle Virtual IBAN gives PerfectCard a Master IBAN account and allows the company to assign a Virtual IBAN account to each client, in their client’s name. Pointing the card scheme flow for both Perx and Pecan to the relevant Virtual IBAN helps with reconciliation of inbound flow.

For more information about Banking Circle, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.