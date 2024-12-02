Perago teams up with Swish Payments for expansion in Africa and Europe

Through SIA’s technology infrastructure, Perago will enable the Swish solution that uses a mobile app and card reader (both chip and magnetic stripe card) to convert a merchants smartphone or tablet into a POS terminal so businesses of all sizes can accept debit and credit card payments from virtually any location.

Swish Payments is set to launch the new mobile POS solution in Africa and in 20 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom) starting later this year.

Based in South Africa, Perago is a provider of solutions and services for the financial system and is the SIA Group Hub in Africa. Perago provides solutions which include payment systems, securities management solutions, business intelligence solutions, card management services, enterprise application integration, and monitoring systems and tools.

Swish Payments launched in Hong Kong in December 2012, and provides mobile commerce solution platform to banks, payment service providers, telecommunication companies.