PepsiCo plans further investment in ecommerce

According to Business Insider, the funds for investment will come from companys savings under the new tax plan in the US. PepsiCo has a team of about 200 employees dedicated to its ecommerce business.

This investment by PepsiCo could go toward developing new digital channels and innovations to give consumers new ways to buy food and drinks. PepsiCo is also expected to consider the best kinds of packaging and presentation to draw impulse purchases online.

Since consumers cant feel a beverages packaging or see it as they would in-store, which is a driver of impulse buys, having specific ecommerce drink models or marketing could pay dividends.

With the advent of fast delivery and online grocery, food and drink consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies have a better chance of driving impulse purchases through ecommerce.

70% of consumers are projected to order food or beverages online as soon as 2022, up from 23% in 2016.