Peoples Trust Company selects Finastra for lending solution

The company has implemented Finastra’s Total Lending solution, which is comprised of the Fusion LaserPro, Fusion DecisionPro and Fusion CreditQuest products – thus managing its lending process from origination through to booking, including processing and document preparation.

The software stems from D+H Corporation, acquired in 2017 by Vista Equity Partners and merged with Misys to form Finastra.

Peoples Trust Company, which describes itself as “the bank with a heart”, has been in business since 1886, and has always been locally owned and operated.

In recent news, Finastra partnered with Microsof to deliver a set of global payments and retail banking products on Azure.