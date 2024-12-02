Peoples Bank of China to issue fintech development plan

Reuters reports that the move aims to help make China’s fintech sector globally competitive and drive the country’s push for high-quality financial development.

The yet-to-be-published 2019-21 development plan will improve the industry’s top-down design and bolster risk controls. These will include an early warning regime on cross-market and cross-industry financial risks.

This announcement came weeks after the central bank revealed the first draft rules to regulate financial holding companies in China.