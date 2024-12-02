PensionBee continues open banking integration

The pension consolidators clients are now able to see their live pension balance within the Money Dashboard app, which has almost 500,000 registered users. The integration – which follows the partnership with Yolt in September 2018 - embeds pensions even further into the open banking ecosystem.

Launched in 2010, Money Dashboard pledges to give consumers a true view of their financial position by consolidating all their current accounts, credit cards, and savings accounts from more than 60 financial institutions.

Users will be able to connect their PensionBee account details into their Money Dashboard app - where they can set budgeting goals, track progress and forecast how quickly they’ll meet their goals. They can also link other accounts, such as credit cards from other providers, according to the company.