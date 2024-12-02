PelicanPay, Starling Bank to deliver pan-European small business and merchant payments services

They will deliver complete pan-European invoice to payables automation for small businesses together with online ecommerce merchant payment services.

PelicanPay, regulated for both PIS and AIS, will use Starling Bank’s payments processing platform to provide payment services to a broad range of SMEs, corporates, and merchants looking to benefit from the opportunities provided by Open Banking.

With full FCA Accreditation, PelicanPay delivers a suite of payment services, ensuring full PSD2 compliance and strong customer authentication for all required transactions. The PelicanPay Open Banking hub integrates with accounting packages to automate business and salary payments and account reconciliations, on a pan-European basis.