Pelican beta API Hub goes live

This builds upon the recent formation of subsidiary company PelicanPay, an API interoperability platform specially tailored for fintechs and third-party providers. The Pelican API Hub provides banks seeking to adhere to or participate in open banking initiatives, with a pan-European API interoperability service connecting to over 6,000 banks through a single API.

In addition, it enables banks to develop their own solutions or implement specific custom API requirements. The Pelican API Hub will be of particular interest to established banks seeking to deploy their own innovative TPP solutions, or that have a requirement to offer multiple API standards.

According to Pelican officials, the beta access programme allows banks to work with the Hub and better understand how a pan-European API conversion and aggregation platform can benefit their business. By using the Pelican API Hub, banks are able to operate themselves as Account Information Service Providers and Payment Initiation Service Providers.