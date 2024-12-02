Pega displays use of blockchain within onboarding applications

The kit provides a proof of concept (POC) template for banks to test how Pega Know Your Custome (KYC) and Pega Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) can use Ethereum blockchain within the overall orchestration of their onboarding processes.

Pega CLM and Pega KYC provide financial institutions with global coverage of KYC regulatory rules, and functionality for onboarding and KYC. Clients are able to see how Pega can contribute KYC and CLM data sets to Ethereum and receive verified data blocks back into their Pega-driven processes. The kit comes with a predefined Smart Contract that governs how clients can read from and write to the blockchain.

By bringing blockchain together with digital process automation (DPA), Pega will enable organizations to realize blockchains true potential by augmenting the power of distributed ledger and smart contract capabilities.