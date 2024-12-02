PeerNova merger between Cloudhashing.com and HighBitCoin

PeerNova merger is set to activate in distributed financial applications and transaction processing technology. The company will deliver a suite of applications that take advantage of the Bitcoin blockchain and related technologies.

PeerNova will benefit from an array of products and services, ranging from specialized infrastructure for digital currency transactions to cloud services and will have the ability to make significant investments in technology, software and innovation in distributed financial applications.

Naveed Sherwani, the current President of HighBitCoin will serve as the CEO of PeerNova. Prior to his role at HighBitCoin, Dr. Sherwani was President/CEO of Open-Silicon, a fabless ASIC provider. Emmanuel Abiodun, the CEO of Cloudhashing.com will serve as the President. Atiq Raza, the former President and COO of AMD, will assume the role of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The companies will launch a Digital Currency Research Consortium (DCRC). The consortium aims to lead research into hardware and software development by fostering collaboration between digital currency companies.

Additionally, it will partner with universities and research centers to increase participation, encourage the establishment of standards, development of new projects, and publication of research.