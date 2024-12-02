PeachWorks integrates with Revel to boost operations

Revel Systems ‘ iPad Point of Sale management solution for brick-and-mortar retail and food businesses enables PeachWorks to manage their inventory more accurately by combining their recipes with real-time POS data.

The Peach platform is a flexible, app-based system that combines managing inventory on a spreadsheet with a fully-integrated and mobile, cloud-based solution. This provides not only a complete view of the entire inventory, but has also the ability to add and track items and get nutritional information. Additionally, it enables users to perform counts, transfers, prep, and run powerful reports to track large variances and determine cost of sales.

Several other PeachWorks apps will also use this new integration to offer additional value to Revel clients. Schedule App is a employee scheduling app and Analytics has a set of reporting features to slice and dice any and all restaurant data, and POS Hub allows Revel clients the ability to combine their data from previous POS systems.