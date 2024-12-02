Peach Payments launches its enterprise POS terminal





Following this announcement, Digit Pro will launch for the South African mid-size and enterprise customers. The product was developed as a portable terminal that facilitates multiple payment methods through the use of a customisable checkout flow.

In addition, transactions will be processed via Digit Pro in order to be displayed alongside all the merchant’s other transactions on the Peach Payments dashboard, irrespective of payment method, even across BNPL options. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Peach Payments’ POS terminal launch

As BNPL options allow consumers to spend more online with optimised security, but have not been available on POS devices until now, merchants are increasingly demanding more payment flexibility, improved business management through integrations, as well as streamlined operations. With this in mind, Peach Payments aimed to develop a single solution for businesses and merchants through the launch of Digital Pro.

According to the official press release, the Digit Pro has been tested with multiple enterprises, as the checkout flow on the device was designed to be tailored to include the full sales process, from stock takes and rewards programmes to order management. At the same time, the Digit Pro is programmable with bespoke apps, as well as a library of plug-and-play apps. These features aim to allow merchants that have online and physical stores to have one payment partner and only one integration process in order to save time and money.

Furthermore, the Digit Pro can process a range of payment methods, including Apple Pay, Payflex, RCS, 1Voucher, Capitec Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Float, and Mobicred. According to officials of the company, more payment methods and apps will be added in due course. At the same time, the product is currently available to South African merchants, and is planned to be available in Mauritius next year, as expansion to other regions will depend on each country’s regulatory requirements.