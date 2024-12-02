Peach Payments keeps the African fintech playing ground with Nigeria, Kenya expansion

The startup provides businesses with payments acceptance solutions across multiple platforms, htxt.co.za reports. Peach Payments has a payment solution for any payment channel, be it mobile, online or traditional cards. This lowers the barrier for entry for small businesses who can’t implement a more mainstream system.

Ecommerce is set to account for 10% of retail sales in Africa’s biggest markets by 2025 according to research by McKinsey & Company. This represents USD 75 million in revenue and Peach Payments hopes to continue improving the sector throughout the continent as part of its expansion.

The startup has also recently launched PaySafe. This solution allows business which aren’t online such as freelancers to email a link to clients to pay them online. Peach Payments facilitates ZAR 1 billion (approx USD 73 million) in transactions per year for local merchants.