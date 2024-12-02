Peach Payments adopts ACI mSDK

Part of ACI’s award-winning UP eCommerce Payments solution, the white-label mSDK can be integrated into existing merchant apps, and supports alternative payments in both developed and emerging markets.

Peach Payments has expanded beyond its domestic South African market to process payments for merchants in Mauritius and soon in Namibia, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana. The PSP was able to access the necessary card acquirers and alternative payments methods needed to enter these markets with the help of ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution, and is further building upon its market position with the mSDK.

The ACI Mobile Commerce SDK for iOS and Android is part of the UP eCommerce Payments solution, which combines the extensive global reach of the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway with integrated ACI ReD Shield fraud management.

