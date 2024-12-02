Peach Aviation en route AsiaPay to launch e-payment solution for Asia-wide travellers

Growing volume of passengers prefers to choose low fare air tickets especially those in China and Asia. AsiaPay provides one-stop multi-payment options for China and Asia passengers to book air tickets online and mobile so as to satisfy the need of express checkout nowadays.

As a player in e-payment service and technology in Asia for 16 years, AsiaPay provides advanced solutions for banks and merchants. Along this collaboration, both parties work together to offer the best air tickets booking and payment experience to passengers in China and Asia, and strengthen customer relationship, increase brand awareness and attract customers to enjoy traveling by using Peach Aviation service.