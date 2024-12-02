PCSB Bank introduces video banking via NCR

NCR APTRA Interactive Teller offers PCSB customers a live video teller and allows them to conduct up to 95% of typical teller transactions. Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) technology allows customers to speak with a live remote teller, while giving the teller remote control over the machine to conduct transactions.

Data Business Equipment, an NCR solutions partner, worked with PCSB Bank on the project. PCSB Bank has plans to bring Interactive Teller to all branch locations over the next two years.

Founded in 1866, PCSB Bank has grown over the past 147 years into a multi-branch institution serving consumer, agricultural and commercial customers.