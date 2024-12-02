PChome to join forces with Tencent for online payment systems

PChomePay, PChome’s online payment system, said Taiwan’s economic ministry has already approved their cross-border trade, as well as their cooperation with a third party.

Users of Tencent’s online payment system Tenpay will thus be able to purchase goods on Taiwan’s PChome after the deal is inked.

PChomePay currently cooperates with China UnionPay and Alibaba’s AliPay for online payment.