PChome subsidiary launches mobile wallet service

The ‘Pi’ mobile wallet was developed by Pi Mobile Technology, a mobile payment arm established by PChome in January 2015, with the service initially available among holders of credit cards issued by financial institution CTBC Bank.

The digital wallet allows consumers to make payments or transfer up to TWD 1,000 (USD 32.60) in each transaction with a virtual credit card issued by CTBC Bank via a mobile app that requires only the cellphone number of the money receiver and a set of transaction passwords.

The company will charge a handling fee of 2% on each transaction between individual consumers, while a mobile transaction system between companies and individual consumers is expected to be launched in the near future.