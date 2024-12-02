PChome, 7-Eleven, CTBC launch Pi mobile wallet app

The app is the result of a strategic collaboration between PChome, an online shopping portal, CTBC Bank, a credit card issuer, and Uni-President Enterprises, which operates the 7-Eleven franchise.

Bundled with a CTBC Bank credit card, consumers can make electronic payments of less than USD 31.95 at 7-Eleven stores nationwide with the Pi app running on their smartphones, as the app creates a bar code on a user’s smartphone display.

To ensure security, PChome said consumers’ credit card information is stored remotely and users are required to key in a four-digit code before each purchase.

The company believes the partnership with the convenience store chain marks the beginning of online-to-offline functionalities for Pi, after PChome in May 2015 introduced its PChomePay service to facilitate the company’s online retail and auction platforms.