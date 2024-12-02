PCCW Global, Mauritius Telecom launch mobile payment solution

Mauritius Telecoms my.t money is a mobile payment solution provided by PCCW Global, the international opening division of HKT, a Hong Kong-based telecommunications provider.

The payment solution facilitates both payment and non-payment transactions through a mobile application platform. Key elements of a cashless society can be integrated into the platform, including education, commerce, and finance, transportation and government social welfare initiatives. In addition, the service comes with financial services and applications.

The solution is cloud-based with local hosting for sensitive consumer data and is compliant with the Europay Master and Visa (EMV) security standard.