pcAmerica acquires MobiMagic

MobiMagic integrates a restaurant’s existing POS menu items into an app used on Apple iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad Mini devices.

pcAmerica’s Restaurant Pro Express Mobile empowers clients with enhanced tableside ordering and payments using an Apple iPod touch, iPhone or iPad Mini. Using Restaurant Pro Express Mobile, servers can take orders tableside and process credit card transactions through an attached encrypted credit card reader. Payments are processed in front of patrons and their credit cards never leave the table. Wait staff may print receipts with Epson’s Mobilink wireless mobile printer or email diners a paperless receipt. The mobile ordering system also supports various taxation rules, discounts and happy hour pricing.

Founded in 1985, pcAmerica has been providing computerized point-of-sale software solutions to the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries for approximately 20 years. LevelUp is a part of SCVNGR, which is backed by Google Ventures, Balderton Capital, Continental Investors, Highland Capital, Transmedia Capital and T-Venture, the venture arm of Deutsche-Telekom.

In July 2013, US mobile payments start-up LevelUp closed an agreement with pcAmerica to integrate the LevelUp mobile payment and loyalty solution into pcAmerica’s Restaurant Pro Express and Cash Register Express POS software.