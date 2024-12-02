PBZ Group, AmEx pilot HCE-based mobile NFC payments in Croatia

With HCE, PBZ Group can store card account details in a virtual cloud. When a cardholder initiates a payment using an NFC-enabled mobile phone, the card account and payment details are transmitted from the cloud to the NFC-enabled mobile phone and POS terminal, enabling the cardholder to complete the transaction.

PBZ Group’s mobile NFC payment services are set to be enabled initially on smart phone devices. With HCE, PBZ Group is set to be able to provide mobile NFC payment services to all of its cardholders in Croatia, regardless of the mobile network operator, and on multiple payment networks.

Once a cardholder has registered for the mobile NFC payment service with PBZ Group, the cardholder then shall download the application to the mobile phone handset. Once that is done, the cardholder can enroll a payment card using two separate verification codes that are provided by PBZ Group. Then, when in a store, the cardholder ‘waves’ the mobile phone in front of an NFC-enabled POS terminal and the payment is completed.

