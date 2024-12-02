Payzone, allpay to improve client experience

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration is set to bring forth updates to the Payzone Bill Payment service, which will be able to provide real-time payment notifications to clients leveraging the Payzone network for rent, bill, or debt collection.





Real-time payment notifications and what the partnership entails

Tracking cash payments alongside digital payments can bring forth difficulties, and allpay’s Real-Time Notifications aim to add a level of efficiency to this process. From 1 April 2023 onwards, clients choosing to use the Real-Time Notifications solution leveraging the Payzone network for rent, bill, or debt collection, will be enabled to receive alerts whenever a customer completes a payment transaction.

As detailed in the press release, Real-Time Payment Notifications provide businesses with real-time updates of all transactions, bettering productivity, and customer experience, with the notifications being related to successful payments, declined payments, and refunds.











When talking about rent, bill, and debt collectors, real-time payment information allows them to update customer balances increasingly faster than when having to wait for Payment Information Files (PIFs), which are received within a day. These are also believed to be important in instances of urgent payments like eviction cases, debt repayments, deposits, and court fines.

Analytics provided through allpay’s Real Time Notifications are believed to help clients save money, as their debt collection efforts can be focused on customers who haven’t paid by acting on up-to-date information. Furthermore, the insights related to declined payments enable clients with improved visibility of customer behaviour and product effectiveness, as PIFs contain successful payments only, however, the announcement details that this is an additional service and PIFs are still set to be available the following working day.

When commenting on the announcement, Andrew Goddard, Payzone advised that the collaboration with allpay enables the company to deliver a simplified and efficient customer experience that lets clients track all transactions, thus being able to improve productivity and provide them with up-to-date payment information. As per their statement, this marks an additional step in the company’s commitment towards offering its clients the best possible service and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Tony Killeen, Chief Executive Officer of allpay added that it is essential for businesses to be able to monitor and react to transactions, especially when talking about payments and consumer satisfaction. Following the Payzone collaboration, the company is enabled to scale up its payment solution offering and innovate ‘the future of payments over the counter’, and it is excited about the launch of the next level of its payment solution offering, as real-time notifications are believed to help improve efficiency, management, and productivity.